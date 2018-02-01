loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Strabane £23,000 23000.00GBP

Strabane, Tyrone

£23,000
Ray Pollock
Unique Opportunity to Purchase a 2003 Defender 90 with a GENUINE 4338 MILES!!! - FROM NEW
1 Owner from New
MOT'd to 01.2.2018
Vehicle currently SORN
Full Service History
Recently valeted
Recently undersealed
Wheels and drivers door cosmetically professionally resprayed
Private plate not part of sale
Vehicle is based in N Ireland

This 2003 Land Rover Defender 90 with the TD5 Engine and a genuine 4338 miles - can only be described as new!

  • Ad ID
    8282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    4338 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2003
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Ray Pollock
