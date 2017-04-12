Land Rover Defender 90

Strabane £21,000 21000.00GBP
Strabane, Tyrone
RARE OPERTUNITY TO PURCHASE A 2003 LAND ROVER DEFENDER TD5 WITH A GENUINE 4350 MILES FROM NEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MOT to FEBRUARY 2003
One careful owner
Full service history
Recently undersealed
Wheels professionally resprayed
Reg is not for sale
AS NEW!!!!
Vehicle is based in N Ireland
Can only be described as new
