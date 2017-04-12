loading Loading please wait....
Strabane £21,000 21000.00GBP

Strabane, Tyrone

£21,000
Ray Pollock
RARE OPERTUNITY TO PURCHASE A 2003 LAND ROVER DEFENDER TD5 WITH A GENUINE 4350 MILES FROM NEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MOT to FEBRUARY 2003
One careful owner
Full service history
Recently undersealed
Wheels professionally resprayed
Reg is not for sale
AS NEW!!!!
Vehicle is based in N Ireland

Can only be described as new

  • Ad ID
    9433
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    4350 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
