Land Rover Defender 90

Strabane £16,000 16000.00GBP

Strabane, Tyrone

£16,000
Ray Pollock
For sale 2003 Land Rover Defender 90 TD5 - With a genuine 4340 miles (Old MOT Certificates for prove)
One owner from new
Full Documented Service History
Fully valeted
Recently cosmetically resprayed wheels/drivers door
Recently undersealed
Drives like New
MOT - 1/2/2018
Currently SORN
Private Plate not part of sale
Vehicle based in N Ireland

Phone on 07773714455


This vehicle is totally standard and drives like new with 4340 miles

Sorry about the Photos I have tried everything to correct them

  • Ad ID
    9890
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    4340 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2003
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Ray Pollock
