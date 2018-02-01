Strabane £16,000 16000.00GBP
Strabane, Tyrone
For sale 2003 Land Rover Defender 90 TD5 - With a genuine 4340 miles (Old MOT Certificates for prove)
One owner from new
Full Documented Service History
Fully valeted
Recently cosmetically resprayed wheels/drivers door
Recently undersealed
Drives like New
MOT - 1/2/2018
Currently SORN
Private Plate not part of sale
Vehicle based in N Ireland
Phone on 07773714455
This vehicle is totally standard and drives like new with 4340 miles
Sorry about the Photos I have tried everything to correct them
