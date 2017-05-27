Land Rover Defender 90

Stratford-upon-Avon £16,995 16995.00GBP
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
Recently rebuilt and Resprayed inside and out to 2016 spec
Corris grey with black pack
Loads of extras on this truck: Heated windscreen, Heated wing mirrors, Heated seats
Black alancatra head lining, Phenolic ply lined in the back with storage box for tools ropes,
Bumper with day time running lights, Genuine 15 inch sawtooths with bf Goodrich mark 2 all terrains
Led head lights, Led lights all round, Led work lights connected to reverse, Led interior lights
Straight through exhaust just the small back box left to give it a nice turbo whistle
Kbx grills all round, Mantec swing away wheel carrier, Dynamat sound proofing all round
Black door cards and cubby box with upgraded speaker and speakers in the back
It's had a full respray inside and out in corris grey!! With black pack (black roof, wheels, wheel arches)
