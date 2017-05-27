Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Recently rebuilt and Resprayed inside and out to 2016 spec

Corris grey with black pack

Loads of extras on this truck: Heated windscreen, Heated wing mirrors, Heated seats

Black alancatra head lining, Phenolic ply lined in the back with storage box for tools ropes,

Bumper with day time running lights, Genuine 15 inch sawtooths with bf Goodrich mark 2 all terrains

Led head lights, Led lights all round, Led work lights connected to reverse, Led interior lights

Straight through exhaust just the small back box left to give it a nice turbo whistle

Kbx grills all round, Mantec swing away wheel carrier, Dynamat sound proofing all round

Black door cards and cubby box with upgraded speaker and speakers in the back

It's had a full respray inside and out in corris grey!! With black pack (black roof, wheels, wheel arches)