Land Rover Defender 90

Swansea £8,995 8995.00GBP

Swansea, West Glamorgan

£8,995
Robin Hansen
Defender 90 County TD5 Hard Top Utility Vehicle. 2003 (52 plate).
Much loved family vehicle. Same female driver from new.
12 months MOT

Fully lined interior. New suspension with lift. Side runners. New stereo. Dog guard included in price. Recent engine overhaul. New tyres.

  • Ad ID
    10608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2003
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
