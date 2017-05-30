Land Rover Defender 90

Swansea £8,995 8995.00GBP
Swansea, West Glamorgan
Defender 90 County TD5 Hard Top Utility Vehicle. 2003 (52 plate).
Much loved family vehicle. Same female driver from new.
12 months MOT
Fully lined interior. New suspension with lift. Side runners. New stereo. Dog guard included in price. Recent engine overhaul. New tyres.
