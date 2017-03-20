Land Rover Defender 90

Taunton £17,500 17500.00GBP
Taunton, Somerset
Softop Puma, Safety devices 6 point cage, Exmoor Trim Stayfast XS Hood, Ashcroft shafts and CVs, new XS heated seats. Rebuilt many new parts Apr 2016 with respray. Wright Off Road Sound proofed. Boost alloys
OME suspension +35mm , BFG 285.75R16 AT KO2, TDS winch in Goodwinch Bumper, diff guards, steering guard, HD steering bars, fuel cooler and gear box guard, tow pack. mantec RAI with nugget fixing kit
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...