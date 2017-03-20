loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Taunton £17,500 17500.00GBP

Taunton, Somerset

£17,500
James Trembath
car description

Softop Puma, Safety devices 6 point cage, Exmoor Trim Stayfast XS Hood, Ashcroft shafts and CVs, new XS heated seats. Rebuilt many new parts Apr 2016 with respray. Wright Off Road Sound proofed. Boost alloys

Accessories

OME suspension +35mm , BFG 285.75R16 AT KO2, TDS winch in Goodwinch Bumper, diff guards, steering guard, HD steering bars, fuel cooler and gear box guard, tow pack. mantec RAI with nugget fixing kit

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

