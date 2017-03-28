Land Rover Defender 90

Taunton £29,000 29000.00GBP
Taunton, Somerset
LANDROVER DEFENDER 90 XS HARDTOP
Coris grey with factory black roof
half leather heated seats
rear tinted side windows original solid panels available
black roof lining
sound proofed
air con
cruise control
long range fuel tank
Bowler 18 inch wheels x 5 bfg all terrain tyres
Bowler front bumper
Bowler ecu and intercooler fitted
price listed includes vat
we are in taunton somerset ring for more details 01823412331 07971287574 mob
