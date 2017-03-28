loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Taunton £29,000 29000.00GBP

Taunton, Somerset

£29,000
Chris Wood
LANDROVER DEFENDER 90 XS HARDTOP
Coris grey with factory black roof
half leather heated seats
rear tinted side windows original solid panels available
black roof lining
sound proofed

air con
cruise control
long range fuel tank
Bowler 18 inch wheels x 5 bfg all terrain tyres
Bowler front bumper
Bowler ecu and intercooler fitted
price listed includes vat
we are in taunton somerset ring for more details 01823412331 07971287574 mob

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
