Land Rover Defender 90

car description

- Believed to have been an Army FFR (Fitted For Radio) vehicle with relevant antennae - Subsequently used for testing by an electronics company and then a defence contractor - Retired in 2014 and not run since but kept in dry storage, requires recommissioning Further Info: First registered in June 1990 and displaying a Coventry issued number plate, possibly something to do with the factory. Believed by the vendor to have been an Army FFR vehicle (Fitted For Radio) with the relevant antenna fittings. Acquired by a large electronics company in 1993 which became part of the vendor's defence and security company a few years later. Used by the two companies for development and testing of electrical equipment in their client's intended vehicular environment. In dry storage since 2014 when its testing uses were complete and the engine has not been started since.