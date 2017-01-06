car description

land rover defender 90 td5 high spec rebuild 1997



land rover is fully recent painted in santorini black inside and out with black panoramic side so looks like a van the interior is tdci with rear folding foward faceing seats all seats av bin re upholsterd with fabric and suade with white stitch has full black roof lineing front and rear with sound deading black carpet in rear and tdci window surrounds and corner pods has speaker pods in rear aswell . the tub is tdci with bulkhead removel in so seats go further back. all 3 door cards av been upholsterd in suade keeps it warmer and quieter in cab xs leather steering wheel as been fitted and xs cubby box sun visors are also in black .. it has tdci electric rounded top doors with tinted windows..

kbx grill is fitted to front with aircon grill makes it stand out more has powder coated steering guard fitted.

svx wheels with near enuff brand new wrangler anti puncture tyre all wheels are mint allso has wheel.

all 4 mud flaps fitted

diamond pack clear lights all round all led

the chassis was fully painted in chassis black and waxoild before and after panals was bulit up so got plenty on ..

it has up rated front vented discs on so it stops ok doesnt pull all over road

has had new handbrake and drum fitted

its starts and drives fine with no problems

has been remapped and middle box exaust removed still has cat and back box

it is showing 146thou but will go up as used daily

this has top of the range clifford alarm fitted with central locking on all doors and dead locks with perimitter sensor has box recipet and spare phob

it has plenty of mot and tax but tax has to come off

allso just had brand new heater motor fitted probley lots i have forgot to mention built this car for my mrs and kids but just not enuff room for us in it with kids car seats so got to go looking for range rover\discovery.