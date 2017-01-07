Land Rover Defender 90

£7,500 7500.00GBP
300 TDI, truck cab , my off road toy, now sadly not used
New paint, roll bar, spots, diff guards, side guards,winch,
bucket seats, high lift jack,alloys, mud tyres.
Superb condition
