Land Rover Defender 90

£7,500 7500.00GBP

£7,500
Steve Turner
300 TDI, truck cab , my off road toy, now sadly not used
New paint, roll bar, spots, diff guards, side guards,winch,
bucket seats, high lift jack,alloys, mud tyres.
Superb condition

  • Ad ID
    7644
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1905
  • Mileage
    114000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

