Waterlooville £13,995 13995.00GBP
Waterlooville, Hampshire
Land Rover Defender 90 pickup, Black, 2007, canvas back. Excellent drive. One owner. Full service history from new. Power steering, central locking, electric windows, Boost alloy wheels. Lovely drive, very clean interior, unmarked cloth seats. Mileage will go up slightly as in daily use.
Please ring 07867802507 for more details.
