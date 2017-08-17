loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Waterlooville £13,995 13995.00GBP

Waterlooville, Hampshire

£13,995
Nick Quinnell
car description

Land Rover Defender 90 pickup, Black, 2007, canvas back. Excellent drive. One owner. Full service history from new. Power steering, central locking, electric windows, Boost alloy wheels. Lovely drive, very clean interior, unmarked cloth seats. Mileage will go up slightly as in daily use.
Please ring 07867802507 for more details.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15450
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    69650 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
