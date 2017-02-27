loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Wokingham £7,500 7500.00GBP

Wokingham, Berkshire

£7,500
David Boyd
great motor 1986 defender 90 in green (been re sprayed in Landover green)
was Blue it has been beefed up for full off road use
nice looking motor will come with new MOT

oversize wheels/tyres uprated suspension
which with brand new cable
top front and rear spots
custom dash
two brand new batteries

  • Ad ID
    8658
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1985
  • Mileage
    123440 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1986
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
