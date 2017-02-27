Land Rover Defender 90

Wokingham £7,500 7500.00GBP
Wokingham, Berkshire
great motor 1986 defender 90 in green (been re sprayed in Landover green)
was Blue it has been beefed up for full off road use
nice looking motor will come with new MOT
oversize wheels/tyres uprated suspension
which with brand new cable
top front and rear spots
custom dash
two brand new batteries
