Land Rover Defender 90 NAS Soft-Top - 1994 Model Year Canadian Specification

car description

Specification MAKE Land Rover Defender MODEL 90 NAS Soft-Top - 1994 Model Year Canadian Specification COLOUR Portofino Red YEAR 1994 /L MILEAGE 1400 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this incredibly rare Canadian Specification Land Rover 90 Soft Top 1994 Model. It is finished in Portofino Red, which was one of the five colours offered on this model at the time of its launch. It was ordered from the then Land Rover dealer in Vancouver, known as MCL Motor Cars by a gentlemen living in the U.K. and was specified with the following factory options - A full cloth convertible top with side door glass and rear Safari cage section and "Freestyle Choice" alloy road wheels. Once the purchaser had taken delivery of the 90, it was shipped to the UK and was registered here on the 1st of April 1996. It was then used sparingly over the next 14 years and kept in storage, before being sold to its last keeper in September 2010, who had the vehicle fully re-commissioned, at the same time having a MPH speedometer installed (the original KM speedometer is supplied with the car). It had covered approximately 1,700 km at this time. This 90 retains its stock appearance and has the