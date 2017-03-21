LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Pick Up 200TDI 1992 Manual 127000 Diesel Grey

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 TDI - 1992 - 127,000 miles ;;This truck will be legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a nicely refurbished truck in good condition. Its drives very nicely and is the much sought after 200TDI engine which is so much more powerful than the previous generation engines.;;This truck is in very nice condition with a re-spray a few years ago, there have been numerous upgrades and new parts fitted recently. This is the original TDI engine but has had a complete service with all oils changed in the engine and differentials. This Truck pulls and drives like you would expect with the 200TDI engine. The chassis has been Waxoiled numerous times and is in excellent condition and has had a new rear cross member. The suspension is in great order and rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on BF Goodrich 4 x 4 tyres, and are all new with new black steel wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. ;;Line-X spray on bed liner and extended wheel arches, 5 brand new BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres on brand new Terrafirma steel wheels, Bowler Motor Sport lightweight front bumper (Race edition) with steering guard and recovery points, new front headlights and bezels, complete new rear cross member with Land Rover mudguards, new down pipe on exhaust, new bump stops on rear suspension, Exmoor trimmed seats. Included, Ifor Williams cover, canvas cover for pick up;;VIN Number is: SALLDVAF7JA917498;;This truck is 25 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. As it is not a nut and bolt rebuild there is some wear and tear evident but overall this is an excellent example. The paintwork is in good overall condition with some marks and blemishes as you would expect with some paint bubbling around windscreen, not too obvious though. The door bottoms have some corrosion.but are otherwise solid. The interior is in great condition. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life, and is in great condition.;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic Defender.