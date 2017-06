LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP 2012

car description

A GREAT LOOKING LAND ROVER DEFENDER HARDTOP, FULL MAIN DEALER HISTORY, GREAT SPEC INC HEATED 1/2 LEATHER SETAS, MOMO SPORTS STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, SIDE STEPS, GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, PIONEER CD PLAYER, LOOKS AND DRIVES STUNNING, NOT VAT QUALIFYING, 2 X KEYS Silver, *** HPI CLEAR *** PROUD TO BE PART OF THE AA DEALER PROMISE *** FREE 12 MTH AA BREAKDOWN *** 3 TO 36 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** COMPETITIVE FINANCE ARRANGED ** ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CHECKED *** DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE *** 5 STAR REVIEWS, CHECK OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS *** 12 MONTHS MOT AND NATIONWIDE WARRANTY ON EVERY VEHICLE *** FOR LIVE CHAT FEATURE VISIT WEBSITE ***, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, CALL 0121 4484554, 07860251554 TO ARRANGE VIEWING, GBP 20,500 no VAT;;THIS CAR COMES WITH:;;Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Heated seats, Electric windows, Immobiliser, Radio, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Power steering