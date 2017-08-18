LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP 2015

Reading £41,976 41976.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Late Defender less than 1,000 miles! Leather/Alcantara Interior - Seats, Doorcards, Dash, Centre Console, Roof Lining, Leather/Alcantara Wing Back Sport Seats, 16" RVS BLSYTEM Wheels, Pioneer Sat Nav with Reverse Camera, Pioneer Sound System, MOMO Leather Steering Wheel, KBX Front Xenon/LED Lights, KBX Rear LED Lights, LED Running Lights, KBX Front Grill, KBX Body Vents, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Handsfree, Cobra Alarm System, Electric Windows. VAT Qualifying. View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, non real time finance examples, HPI clear
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...