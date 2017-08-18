loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP 2015

Get an Insurance Quote

Reading £41,976 41976.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£41,976
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Late Defender less than 1,000 miles! Leather/Alcantara Interior - Seats, Doorcards, Dash, Centre Console, Roof Lining, Leather/Alcantara Wing Back Sport Seats, 16" RVS BLSYTEM Wheels, Pioneer Sat Nav with Reverse Camera, Pioneer Sound System, MOMO Leather Steering Wheel, KBX Front Xenon/LED Lights, KBX Rear LED Lights, LED Running Lights, KBX Front Grill, KBX Body Vents, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Handsfree, Cobra Alarm System, Electric Windows. VAT Qualifying. View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, non real time finance examples, HPI clear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15461
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    789 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HARD TOP
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on