Codmore Hill £17,500 17500.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Defender 90 TD HARD TOP The legendary Land Rover Defender here in 2.2 TD Hard Top form in Blue on Grey trim. Specified with factory option Sawtooth wheels, clear lenses and contrasting Silver roof makes for a superb looking car without being over the top. Fitted with Parrot Handsfree kit.
land-rover defender 90 td hardtop blue 4wd british
