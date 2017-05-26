loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90 TD HARD TOP

Codmore Hill £17,500 17500.00GBP

Codmore Hill, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£17,500
About this Land Rover Defender 90 TD HARD TOP The legendary Land Rover Defender here in 2.2 TD Hard Top form in Blue on Grey trim. Specified with factory option Sawtooth wheels, clear lenses and contrasting Silver roof makes for a superb looking car without being over the top. Fitted with Parrot Handsfree kit.

land-rover defender 90 td hardtop blue 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    10161
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    47148 mi
