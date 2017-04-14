loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Huntingdon £29,500

The Stables, Bury Road, Ramsey,
Huntingdon, PE26 1NE, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£29,500
car description

PLEASE CALL FOR SPEC. STUNNING SPEC AND CONDITION., Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Partial Leather Seats, Heated Windscreen. 2 seats, Black, ALL CARS SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT AND MINIMUM 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY., GBP 29,990 inc VAT

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9457
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    14/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HARD TOP XS
