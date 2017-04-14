LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Huntingdon £29,500 29500.00GBP
The Stables, Bury Road, Ramsey,
Huntingdon, PE26 1NE, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
PLEASE CALL FOR SPEC. STUNNING SPEC AND CONDITION., Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Partial Leather Seats, Heated Windscreen. 2 seats, Black, ALL CARS SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT AND MINIMUM 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY., GBP 29,990 inc VAT
