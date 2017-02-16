loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Nelson £25,948 25948.00GBP

Unit 2/3 Kenyon Court, Kenyon Road, Lomeshaye Industrial Est , Nelson
Nelson, BB9 5SP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£25,948
Landrover Defender 90 XS Hardtop, Keswick Green With Steel Matching Wheels Upgraded Landrover Leather Seats, Heated Seats, XS Side Bars, Air Con, Exteded Roof Alcantara, Mud Flaps, Rubber Matts Throughought, Tracking and Extra 3rd Seat Provided, Heated Screen, Bluetooth, 2 x Maching Spare Wheels and Tyres, 1 Owner, Full Main Dealer History, Manufactures Warranty, Tow Pack, Delivery and Finance Available, PX Welcome.;Registration Not Included in the sale

  • Ad ID
    8427
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Vehicle sub type
    VAN
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HARD TOP XS
