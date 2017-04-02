loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Get an Insurance Quote

Reading £33,995 33995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£33,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

You have stepped into the world of tastefully modified Defenders. This limited edition Project Le Mans celebrates the iconic 24 hour endurance race., Upgrades - 1" lower uprated dynamic suspension upgrade, Rear most glass - privacy, ECU BHP and Torque increase - stage 2 remap, Carbon fibre details, Clear light kit, Black badge pack, Larger Boost 18" black alloy wheels with RJ Bespoke centre caps, Brighter reversing light, Locking wheel nuts, Project Le Mans Corbeau heated bucket seats, New Cooper tyres, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Tinted Front and Side Glass. 2 seats, Red, RJ Bespoke; aesthetically and mechanically enhanced for a special vehicle that makes a real statement, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HARD TOP XS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on