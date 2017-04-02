LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

car description

You have stepped into the world of tastefully modified Defenders. This limited edition Project Le Mans celebrates the iconic 24 hour endurance race., Upgrades - 1" lower uprated dynamic suspension upgrade, Rear most glass - privacy, ECU BHP and Torque increase - stage 2 remap, Carbon fibre details, Clear light kit, Black badge pack, Larger Boost 18" black alloy wheels with RJ Bespoke centre caps, Brighter reversing light, Locking wheel nuts, Project Le Mans Corbeau heated bucket seats, New Cooper tyres, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Tinted Front and Side Glass. 2 seats, Red, RJ Bespoke; aesthetically and mechanically enhanced for a special vehicle that makes a real statement, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear