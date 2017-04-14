loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Reading £31,000 31000.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£31,000
Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Partial Leather Seats, Tinted Front and Side Glass. Fitted with traction control, late model. Grey, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9450
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    14/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD HARD TOP XS
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

