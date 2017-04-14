LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD HARD TOP XS 2014

Reading £31,000 31000.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Boost Alloy Wheel 7J x 16in and Continental Conti Cross Contact AT Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Partial Leather Seats, Tinted Front and Side Glass. Fitted with traction control, late model. Grey, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...