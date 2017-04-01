£40,000 40000.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Manual Mileage: 7,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2015 (65) Doors: 3 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER 16" alloys Heated Seats
land-rover defender 90 td landmark grey alloy-wheels black-leather diesel heated-seats manual 2015 leather black-interior 4wd british dark-interior
