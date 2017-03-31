loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON 2013

Reading £31,995 31995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£31,995
Wonderful condition, Upgrades - electric windows, Java Black roof, Sawtooth alloy wheels, Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Alarm System - Perimetric and Volumetric with Battery Back Up Sounder (433 mhz), Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Partial Leather Seats, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Power steering. 4 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.

  • Ad ID
    9191
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON
