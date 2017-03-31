LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON 2013

Reading £31,995 31995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Wonderful condition, Upgrades - electric windows, Java Black roof, Sawtooth alloy wheels, Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Alarm System - Perimetric and Volumetric with Battery Back Up Sounder (433 mhz), Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Partial Leather Seats, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Power steering. 4 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.
