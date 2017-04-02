loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON 2013

Reading £34,995 34995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£34,995
car description

This lovely Defender has stepped into the world of RJ Bespoke for a truck that makes a real statement, Upgrades - 1" lower dynamic suspension kit, Breath taking panoramic full glazing, LED daytime running light bumper, brighter LED head lights, black badge pack, RJ Bespoke badge kit, new 18" gloss black Nemesis wheels with new Cooper tyres, all seats retrimmed in black with white diamond stitching, wheel arches and grille headlight surround - Java black, brighter reverse light, black steering guard, ECU remap - up to 165-170BHP and 450Nm of torque, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air conditioning, CD Player, Alarm, Electric windows, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Traction control, Heated seats, Radio, ABS. White, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON
