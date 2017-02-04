LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON 2013

car description

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD XS STATION WAGON DPF 3dr Diesel. Manual. SUV. ONE OFF CUSTOM BODY KIT CAT C 2013 (13 reg), GBP 1000'S SPENT. MUST BE VIEWED,42,000 miles Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - New Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, 20" Alloy Wheels, Side Steps, Upgrade grill, Ladder rack, Updated spot lights, Upgraded lights, DRL'S, Rear Step and tow bar, Genuine Land Rover rear seats, Momo Stering wheel, Leather Dash, Cobra Seats, Bentley cross stitch leather seats, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Alarm System - Perimetric and Volumetric with Battery Back Up Sounder (433 mhz), Air Conditioning, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Roof rack. 4 seats, Black, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 29,999