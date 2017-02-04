loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD XS STATION WAGON 2013

£29,999 29999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

car description

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 2.2 TD XS STATION WAGON DPF 3dr Diesel. Manual. SUV. ONE OFF CUSTOM BODY KIT CAT C 2013 (13 reg), GBP 1000'S SPENT. MUST BE VIEWED,42,000 miles Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - New Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, 20" Alloy Wheels, Side Steps, Upgrade grill, Ladder rack, Updated spot lights, Upgraded lights, DRL'S, Rear Step and tow bar, Genuine Land Rover rear seats, Momo Stering wheel, Leather Dash, Cobra Seats, Bentley cross stitch leather seats, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Alarm System - Perimetric and Volumetric with Battery Back Up Sounder (433 mhz), Air Conditioning, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Roof rack. 4 seats, Black, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 29,999

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.198
  • Engine Model
    TD XS STATION WAGON
