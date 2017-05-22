loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD5 2001

£8,995 8995.00GBP

St Marys Street, Risca
NP11 6GU,
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

* COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY * MOT MARCH 2018 * SOLID CHASIS * HPI CLEAR * PERSONALLY OWNED BY BRAMLEY MOTORS * FREE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY *, Alarm. Red, Bramley Motors 4x4 Centre are delighted to offer this low mileage TD5 Defender 90. Owned personally by ourselves and only for sale due to upgrade to a Discovery 3. Comprehensive service history. MOT to March 27th 2018 had only 2 small advisories (discoloured indicator lens and ball joint dust cover) both of which have been replaced. Vehicle has been serviced ready for sale. Chasis is absolutely solid and open to any inspection. Genuine Boost alloys fitted with all terrain tyres. Light guards all round. Interior is very clean with no rips or tears etc. Includes a free Nationwide Warranty. Early viewing is recommended., *Bramley Motors 4x4 Centre* Newport S.Wales NP11 6GU (open 7 days).TEL: 01633 615814

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10078
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    102200 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    TD5
