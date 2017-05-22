LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD5 2001

car description

* COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY * MOT MARCH 2018 * SOLID CHASIS * HPI CLEAR * PERSONALLY OWNED BY BRAMLEY MOTORS * FREE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY *, Alarm. Red, Bramley Motors 4x4 Centre are delighted to offer this low mileage TD5 Defender 90. Owned personally by ourselves and only for sale due to upgrade to a Discovery 3. Comprehensive service history. MOT to March 27th 2018 had only 2 small advisories (discoloured indicator lens and ball joint dust cover) both of which have been replaced. Vehicle has been serviced ready for sale. Chasis is absolutely solid and open to any inspection. Genuine Boost alloys fitted with all terrain tyres. Light guards all round. Interior is very clean with no rips or tears etc. Includes a free Nationwide Warranty. Early viewing is recommended., *Bramley Motors 4x4 Centre* Newport S.Wales NP11 6GU (open 7 days).TEL: 01633 615814