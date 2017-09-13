loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Td5 7 Seater Estate.

High Peak £16,250 16250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£16,250
5 Speed Manual, Seven Seater, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, XS Style Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Brunel Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

land-rover defender 90 td5 7-seater estate black 5-speed alloy-wheels manual warranty 2006 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    15844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

