High Peak £16,250 16250.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, Seven Seater, Grey Twill Vinyl Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, XS Style Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Brunel Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 td5 7-seater estate black 5-speed alloy-wheels manual warranty 2006 4wd british
