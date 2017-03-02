loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD5 COUNTY 2002

Exeter £10,990 10990.00GBP

Collection @, 7.B Parkland Drive, Exeter,
Exeter, EX2 5RX, Devon
United Kingdom

£10,990
Welcome, my name is Simon and I am a Professional Motor-Trader based in Exeter. With thirty years of experience, I believe in being completely upfront, open and transparent about the car and its condition. I do this by "Videoing" it "Warts and All" and describing it thoroughly so you know exactly what you are viewing. This allows you to be completely confident in making a buying decision in the comfort of your own home, I guarantee accuracy and have been repeatedly told my method is a "Breath of fresh air". ;;"Terms and Deposit";;To secure this car, all I require is a nominal deposit. Your deposit is fully refundable if you think my video is a misrepresentation and I would gladly pay all your travel costs, however I assure you this has never happened. I welcome Part Exchange and make the whole sales process friendly and effortless.;;"Part Exchange";;If you wish to Part Exchange please call me so I can value your car accurately with you. If I'm busy, please leave a voicemail with your name and inquiry and I will call you back as soon as I am free :) ;;Thanks for looking. Simon 07725 360136 www.transparencycars.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    8684
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87671 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    90 TD5 COUNTY
