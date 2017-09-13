High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, 6 Seater, Techno Grey Cloth Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Bulkhead Removal Kit with Seat Raiser Rails Fitted, allowing much Improved Legroom, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber TR Tyres, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking with Both Fobs, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, CD Player, Front and Rear Mudflaps, Brunel Grey Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Fold-Up Sidesteps, Adjustable Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 td5 county estate 6-seater green 5-speed alloy-wheels cloth manual warranty 2006 4wd british
