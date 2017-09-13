loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TD5 County Estate 6 Seater.

High Peak £15,995 15995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£15,995
5 Speed Manual, 6 Seater, Black Half Leather Front Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking with Both Fobs, Alloy Chequerplate Wingtop and Sill Protectors, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, CD Player, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Adjustable Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
