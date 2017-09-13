High Peak £15,995 15995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, 6 Seater, Black Half Leather Front Seats, Four Inward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, Centre Cubbybox, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking with Both Fobs, Alloy Chequerplate Wingtop and Sill Protectors, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, CD Player, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Adjustable Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 td5 county estate 6-seater green 5-speed alloy-wheels half-leather manual warranty 2006 leather 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...