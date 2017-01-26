High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
5 Speed Manual, Factory County Station Wagon with Full Service History, 6 Seats with Belts, Techno Grey Cloth Seats, Grey Carpet Set, Factory Air Conditioning, Black Alloy Wheels with General Grabber AT2 Tyres, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, XS Sidesteps, Factory Sunroof, CD Player, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, LED Lighting Kit, Full Alloy Chequerplate Kit, Front and Rear Floormats, Towbar. Locally Owned, and Maintained By Us Since 2010. Excellent Original Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 td5 county station-wagon silver 5-speed alloy-wheels air-con cloth fsh manual sunroof warranty 2002 estate 4wd british
