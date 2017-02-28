loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Tdci County Station Wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £20,495 20495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£20,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Black Boost Alloy Wheels with Recent New Tyres, ......**** DUE SOON ****

Accessories

land-rover defender 90 tdci county station-wagon red 6-speed alloy-wheels fsh manual 2009 diesel estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on