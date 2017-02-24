loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Tdci Estate

High Peak £17,995 17995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£17,995
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History,

land-rover defender 90 tdci estate blue 6-speed fsh manual 2010 diesel 4wd british

  • Ad ID
    8593
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

