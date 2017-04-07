LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Tdci Hard Top.

High Peak £14,995 14995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Genuine Low Mileage, Alloy Wheels wiith Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, Stainless Front A-Bar with Hella Spotlamps, Sidesteps, CD Player, Grey Denim Vinyl Front Seats, Rear Loadspace Mat, Power Steering, Remote Alarm, Silver Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Towbar. Superb Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambrops.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 tdci hardtop blue 6-speed alloy-wheels manual power-steering warranty 2007 diesel 4wd british
