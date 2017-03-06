loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Tdci Hardtop Estate.

High Peak £17,995 17995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£17,995
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Forward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Black Cloth Seats, White Zu Alloy Wheels with Recent New BF Goodrich MT Tyres, White Sidesteps, Crystal Headlamps with LED Lights, Brunel Grey KBX Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Alarm/Immobiliser with Both Fobs, CD Player, Power Steering, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    8776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
