High Peak £17,995 17995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Forward Facing Rear Seats with Belts, Black Cloth Seats, White Zu Alloy Wheels with Recent New BF Goodrich MT Tyres, White Sidesteps, Crystal Headlamps with LED Lights, Brunel Grey KBX Grille and Headlamp Surrounds, Alarm/Immobiliser with Both Fobs, CD Player, Power Steering, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 tdci hardtop estate blue 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh immobiliser manual power-steering warranty 2010 diesel 4wd british
