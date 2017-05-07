LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TDCI XS HARD TOP NEW

High Peak £33,600 33600.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual,, Brand New and Unused, Registered March 2016, Heated Half Leather Seats, Heated Front Screen, Bulkhead Removal Option, Full Black Alcantara Headlining, CD Player with Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, ABS and Traction Control, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, XS Sidesteps, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental Cross Contact Tyres and Locking Nuts, Centre Cubbybox. Landrover Warranty Until March 2019. Rare Opportunity To Buy One Of The Last Defenders Ever Made, Registered on a 16 Plate. Price is Plus VAT. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk. Over 20 Defenders Available. Family Firm, Est 1932.
land-rover defender 90 tdci xs hardtop new green 6-speed abs alcantara alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth half-leather manual traction-control warranty 2016 diesel hands-free leather 4wd british
