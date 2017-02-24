High Peak £24,995 24995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Air Conditioning, Black Cloth Seats, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, CD Player, XS Sidesteps, Masai Roofrack, Mantec Swing Away Spare Wheel Carrier, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Full LED Lighting Kit, Including Headlamps, Bonnet and Wingtop Protection, Mantec Snorkel, Exterior Sun Visor, Roof Mounted Spotlamp Mounting Bar with Four LED Driving Lamps, Twin Rear Worklamps, Steel Radiator Grille, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Quarter Bumpers, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Road Tax Costs £230/Year. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932
land-rover defender 90 tdci xs hardtop estate black 6-speed air-con cloth fsh manual privacy-glass snorkel warranty 2012 diesel 4wd british
