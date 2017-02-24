High Peak £33,995 33995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Genuine 3600 miles from New, Factory XS Model, Heated Black Half Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, ABS and Traction Control, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Body Coloured Roof and Wheelarches, Raider Sidesteps, Alloy Wheels with Continental Cross Contact Tyres, Front and Rear Flaps, To Tom Sat Nav, Rear NAS Step/Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with Landrover Warranty Until July 2017. Perfect Condition. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 tdci xs station-wagon grey 6-speed abs alloy-wheels air-con half-leather leather manual sat-nav traction-control warranty 2014 diesel estate 4wd british
