LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TDI HT 1993

car description

This lovely little Defender 90 station wagon has been the business owner's personal Defender but it has now come time to part with it. It was bought from a club who recorded every mile done it. Since it has been in Rebecca's hands, it has been lovingly cared for with no scrimping on maintenance. It has not been fully resprayed like the blue hard top we have in stock, however it is in exceptional condition especially given its age. The carpets and seats are clean and in excellent condition. Drives superbly and will bring a smile to your face every time you drive it.