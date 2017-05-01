LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 TDI HT 1994

Reading £17,995 17995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
We have prepared this Defender with meticulous care and attention. Freshly refinished, wax oyled underneath, new fuel tank. We started with a good one and finished with a great one. Excellent investment opportunity with the dual motivation for purchase of passion for Land Rover Defenders., Blue, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...