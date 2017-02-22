loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90 TDi

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

- 113,000 recorded miles and MOT'd into Nov 2017 - Fitted with off road wheels and tyres, snorkel, 3inch lift kit and winch - Previously a Category C insurance loss in 2008 but since repaired Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Good' Engine: 'Excellent' Electrical Equipment: 'Very Good' Paintwork: 'Good' Transmission: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Very Good'

Accessories

auction land-rover defender 90 tdi snorkel 1997 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    1997
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on