POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
- 113,000 recorded miles and MOT'd into Nov 2017 - Fitted with off road wheels and tyres, snorkel, 3inch lift kit and winch - Previously a Category C insurance loss in 2008 but since repaired Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Good' Engine: 'Excellent' Electrical Equipment: 'Very Good' Paintwork: 'Good' Transmission: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Very Good'
auction land-rover defender 90 tdi snorkel 1997 diesel 4wd british
