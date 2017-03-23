Land Rover Defender 90 : Wolf LHD UNDER DEPOSIT

POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
UNDER DEPOSIT Increasingly rare Land Rover 90 Wolf soft top, left hand drive (LHD), direct from UK Ministry of Defence, in good condition inside and out, featuring: 300Tdi 2500cc engine R380 5 speed gear box Transfer box with Hi/Lo ratio & centre diff lock Good chassis & bulkhead Standard front seats Front and rear disc brakes Soft type steering wheel 24 volt electrics Zip up rear canvas hood PAS (power assisted steering) Internal roll-over protection system Heavy duty chassis and axles Goodyear G90 Tyres Full size spare wheel NATO hitch The speedometer cannot be confirmed for accuracy. There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in good condition structurally and cosmetically. Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view please contact our Sales Team on 01476 861361. Our Ref: LC11877
unusual land-rover defender 90 wolf left-hand-drive less-than deposit 5-speed power-steering 2017 4wd british
