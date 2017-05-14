LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS 2014

car description

This in an unique 14/64 reg DEFENDER in the best colour with the best spec, all created By RIIVA DESIGN to give an exceptional looking and driving Iconic vehicle with the benefit of 183BHP, and 486 NM Torque all complimented with a JE performance exhaust, Upgrades - Mud Flaps - Front, Under Ride Protection Bar, Tow Ball, Drop Plate and Electrics, RECARO CS Heated SEATS, NAS Rear bumper, Fully sound proofed, Rock Sliders, Fully Lined out, Bulkhead Reduction, Padded Cubby box, Mega Clifford Alarm and anti Hi-Jack System, Gloss Black Grills and Vents, Snorkel, MOMO 350mm Steering wheel, 18" VBS NEMESIS Deep Dish Gloss black Wheels with 265/65/18 COOPER AT3 Tyres, KONI Shocks and Lowering Springs, Mud Flaps-Rear, TRACKER fitted, AUTOGLYM Life shine, Full service history, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Audio System Single Slot CD and Radio with MP3/AUX, Bluetooth, Electric Front Windows, Heated Windscreen, Tinted Front and Side Glass, Air conditioning, Alarm, CD Player, Electric windows, Central locking, Sports seats, Remote central locking, Power steering, Immobiliser. 2 seats, Grey, This DEFENDER is outstanding to both look at and drive, having been lowered 2 inches and adding the stunning 18" VBS NEMESIS Deep Dished Gloss Black alloys and COOPER AT3 Tyres. Dynamat Sound proofed throughout. This Defender will now accommodate the tallest of people in comfort., ++FINANCE can be arranged subject to status++ ALL MAJOR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. This DEFENDER must be seen and tried to appreciate how stunning the work is that has been undertaken to create such a unique and desirable vehicle. Only, GBP 37,500 +VAT