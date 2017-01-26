loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90 XS | Hollybrook Sports

Get an Insurance Quote

Lisburn POA 0GBP

Lisburn, Antrim
United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Here is a unique opportunity to purchase a beautiful low mileage defender, finished in the highly desirable black with half leather interior.
The Defender is often described as the ‘hero’ of the Land Rover range and there are many reasons for this. With its simple construction and robust chassis, the Defender can be converted or adapted to a variety of roles. Defenders were produced as fire tenders, or with ambulance bodies, or were fitted with protective bodywork for peace-keeping duties around the world. It really is a classless vehicle that can get the job done, while still having a spectacular presence on the road.
This particular model is one of the later examples, equipped with the desirable Xs package and larger 2.4 Turbo Diesel engine.
Viewing essential. Please feel free to give us a call, for an honest overview of this vehicle.

Accessories

land-rover defender 90 xs hollybrook sports black diesel half-leather 2010 leather 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on