Land Rover Defender 90 XS | Hollybrook Sports

car description

Here is a unique opportunity to purchase a beautiful low mileage defender with 1 owner from new, finished in the highly desirable black with half leather interior and XS specification.

The Defender is often described as the hero of the Land Rover range and there are many reasons for this. With its simple construction and robust chassis, the Defender can be converted or adapted to a variety of roles. Defenders were produced as fire tenders, or with ambulance bodies, or were fitted with protective bodywork for peace-keeping duties around the world. It really is a classless vehicle that can get the job done, while still having a spectacular presence on the road.

This particular model is one of the later examples, equipped with the desirable XS package and larger 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine.

Please feel free to give us a call, for an honest overview of this vehicle.

A great opportunity to purchase an appreciating asset.

Viewing essential.

~ Please ask for a personal presentation video of this car ~