LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 2.4 TDCI - BIG SPECIFICATION

St. Albans £19,995 19995.00GBP

St. Albans, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

The new Land Rover Defender is recognisably a descendent of the all-terrain vehicle developed in 1947, Fitted with the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine and six-speed manual transmission from the Ford Transit, the modern Land Rover is actually very well-mannered. This example comes in Santorini Black with a half leather/fabric interior, full dealership service history and a long list of extras which include: air-conditioning, heated seats, heated front screen, nudge bar, snorkel, light guards, front underbody protection, tinted glass, leather steering wheel, 90 Boost Alloys & General Grabbers, rear step assembly, front and rear mud flaps, tow bar, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, alloy wheels - see more details below.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
