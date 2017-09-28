LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 2.4 TDCI - BIG SPECIFICATION

St. Albans £19,995 19995.00GBP
St. Albans,
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
The new Land Rover Defender is recognisably a descendent of the all-terrain vehicle developed in 1947, Fitted with the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine and six-speed manual transmission from the Ford Transit, the modern Land Rover is actually very well-mannered. This example comes in Santorini Black with a half leather/fabric interior, full dealership service history and a long list of extras which include: air-conditioning, heated seats, heated front screen, nudge bar, snorkel, light guards, front underbody protection, tinted glass, leather steering wheel, 90 Boost Alloys & General Grabbers, rear step assembly, front and rear mud flaps, tow bar, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, alloy wheels - see more details below.
land-rover defender 90 xs station-wagon 2400cc tdci big specification black 6-speed alloy-wheels air-con fsh half-leather heated-seats leather manual mp3 snorkel tow-bar 2009 diesel estate 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...