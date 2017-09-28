LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 2.4 TDCI - BIG SPECIFICATION

car description

The new Land Rover Defender is recognisably a descendent of the all-terrain vehicle developed in 1947, Fitted with the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine and six-speed manual transmission from the Ford Transit, the modern Land Rover is actually very well-mannered. This example comes in Santorini Black with a half leather/fabric interior, full dealership service history and a long list of extras which include: air-conditioning, heated seats, heated front screen, nudge bar, snorkel, light guards, front underbody protection, tinted glass, leather steering wheel, 90 Boost Alloys & General Grabbers, rear step assembly, front and rear mud flaps, tow bar, Radio/CD/MP3 Player, alloy wheels - see more details below.