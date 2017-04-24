loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 XS STATION WAGON 2007

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£21,995
Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tinted Glass, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9617
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    90 XS STATION WAGON
