LAND ROVER DEFENDER Hard Top TDCi

High Peak £13,750 13750.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Vinyl Front Seats, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber TR Tyres, CD Player, Power Steering, Alloy Chequerplated Sills and Rear Quarter Panels, Genuine Front Floormats, Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
