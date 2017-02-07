loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER Hard Top TDCi

High Peak £13,750 13750.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£13,750
6 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Vinyl Front Seats, Alloy Wheels with General Grabber TR Tyres, CD Player, Power Steering, Alloy Chequerplated Sills and Rear Quarter Panels, Genuine Front Floormats, Rear Loadspace Mat, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    8277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
