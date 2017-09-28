Huddersfield £14,995 14995.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
N159 XVR – 1995 Land Rover Defender 90 – 300 TDi – Exceptional !
Land Rover Centre Huddersfield has a world-wide reputation for supplying some of the best Series Land Rovers.
However, we are always on the look out for exceptional Defenders.
Here we have a low mileage (91,000) example that is in outstanding condition as you can see from the pictures.
Finished in Arles Blue, with hard top and sliding rear windows. Grey vinyl front seats – with rear seats and belts.
Benefits from power steering and 205 x 16 radial tyres.
The bullet proof 300 TDi engine is easy to maintain and the preferred choice of many
Ready to work or play
To be sold fully serviced with 12 months MOT & 3 months Silver Warranty
