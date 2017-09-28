P520 CTT – 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top + Penman Trailer & Generator

car description

P520 CTT – 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top + Trailer & Generator

Price is for WOLF + Penman Trailer + Lister Petter Air Log 240v 4.5Kw 50Hz Generator

(all units available separately – please ask)

1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top (62,857 miles)

Getting increasingly hard to find in unspoiled condition, this 1997 example is in excellent condition throughout.

Original MOD registration HF 88 AA and designated TUL (Truck Utility Light) by the MOD and XD (Extra Heavy Duty) by Land Rover.

The WOLF Land Rover was tested and rejected, then upgraded and tested again by the British Military before being accepted, and is therefore much stronger and more reliable than the Defender model it is based on.

Engine

300Tdi

The 300Tdi on a Wolf uses a slightly different design of timing cover compared to the civilian version.

Reinforced rear axle

The testing was extremely rigorous and Salisbury axles kept breaking, the axle was redesigned using stronger internals, hubs and outer casing, making one of the strongest land rover axles ever made.

Chassis

The chassis is considerably different in design to the standard Defender chassis even though it looks similar. The side walls are standar