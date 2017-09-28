loading Loading please wait....
» » »

P520 CTT – 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top + Penman Trailer & Generator

Get an Insurance Quote

Huddersfield £22,995 22995.00GBP

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£22,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

P520 CTT – 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top + Trailer & Generator
Price is for WOLF + Penman Trailer + Lister Petter Air Log 240v 4.5Kw 50Hz Generator
(all units available separately – please ask)
1997 Land Rover Defender 90 WOLF Soft Top (62,857 miles)
Getting increasingly hard to find in unspoiled condition, this 1997 example is in excellent condition throughout.
Original MOD registration HF 88 AA and designated TUL (Truck Utility Light) by the MOD and XD (Extra Heavy Duty) by Land Rover.
The WOLF Land Rover was tested and rejected, then upgraded and tested again by the British Military before being accepted, and is therefore much stronger and more reliable than the Defender model it is based on.
Engine
300Tdi
The 300Tdi on a Wolf uses a slightly different design of timing cover compared to the civilian version.
Reinforced rear axle
The testing was extremely rigorous and Salisbury axles kept breaking, the axle was redesigned using stronger internals, hubs and outer casing, making one of the strongest land rover axles ever made.
Chassis
The chassis is considerably different in design to the standard Defender chassis even though it looks similar. The side walls are standar

Accessories

p520 ctt 1997 land-rover defender 90 wolf soft top penman trailer generator green warranty 2015 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    62880 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on